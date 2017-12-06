Authorities: Man who took teen fought deputies

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man faces multiple criminal charges after allegedly taking a teen girl from her home in the middle of the night without her parents’ knowledge and then fighting Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies when they tried to arrest him, authorities say.

The parents of the 14-year-old girl reported her missing from their home in Homer Township south of Albion around 10 a.m. Monday. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office learned she may be at a home about 12 miles away in the 26000 block of C Drive North in Sheridan Township, north of Albion. They found her there shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Deputies and detectives soon learned that an 18-year-old man who the girl had met on social media had picked her up from her home around 4 a.m.

When deputies tried to arrest the 18-year-old, he fought back, the sheriff’s office said, striking a deputy and a detective in the face. Another deputy tried to use a Taser on the suspect, but that didn’t work. Authorities say the struggle with the suspect lasted several minutes before he was subdued and taken into custody.

The man was also combative with corrections officers at the county jail, the sheriff’s office added.

He now faces four criminal counts: one of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two of resisting and obstructing police. His name was not released Wednesday pending arraignment.

The teen girl was returned to her parents and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office did not provide further details about her condition.

A detective who fought with the suspect was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital and released.

