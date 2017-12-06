Man who put metal into bakery’s bread gets jail

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who authorities say put metal into bread at a Norton Shores bakery is heading to jail.

A judge Wednesday sentenced Adam Brooks to 90 days in jail on a charge of placing harmful objects in food.

Brooks was arrested in March. Authorities say he put pieces of a metal cooling rack into bread at R.W. Bakers Co.

Other employees reported Brooks. None of the bread was sold.

In exchange for Brooks’ no contest plea last month, the court dropped a second charge of poisoning food.

As part of his punishment, Brooks faces 20 months of probation and must pay more than $2,400 in court fees and restitution.

