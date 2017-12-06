More details expected in deputy-involved shooting

Related Coverage GRPD investigating deputy-involved shooting





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Prosecutors are expected to release more information Wednesday about a deputy-involved shooting in Grand Rapids earlier this year.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker will be giving out additional details and video at 9 a.m. regarding the Sept. 3 shooting at the Burton’s Landing apartment complex on Whispering Way Drive SE.

Grand Rapids police had said the Kent County Tactical Team was executing a search warrant at an apartment building in the complex as part of a multi-jurisdictional drug investigation. At some point, while a search warrant was being executed, the deputy shot a male suspect in the chest.

Authorities have not released details about what exactly led up to the shooting, and would not say if the suspect was armed or if he attacked the deputy.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was critically injured. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

Previously, the Grand Rapids Police Department said the deputy would likely be placed on administrative leave during the investigation. The GRPD Major Case Unit was handling the investigation.

