Photos: Downtown Market’s Winter Wonderland 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing — plus a visit from Santa.
Downtown Market’s Winter Wonderland 2017
Downtown Market’s Winter Wonderland 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Human ancestor “Little Foot” on display
-
Supermoon over West Michigan
-
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot – Nov. 23, 2017
-
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot – Nov. 23, 2017
-
Fire guts garage in Walker
-
SS Edmund Fitzgerald: From inception to sinking
-
Face transplant recipient meets donor’s family
-
Allegan County police chase and crash
-
Deadly Montcalm County buggy crash
-
Women, dogs rescued from sea
>>App users: See the photos