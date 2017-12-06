Photos: Downtown Market’s Winter Wonderland 2017

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted its annual Winter Wonderland, a night of shopping, eating, socializing -- plus a visit from Santa. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)