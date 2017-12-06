Photos: Mercy Health’s Shoppe Soiree

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mercy Health’s Shoppe Soiree, an annual charity event to benefit Boutique at Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center, which offers a wide variety of products and services for those dealing with cancer.
Mercy Health’s Shoppe Soiree
Mercy Health’s Shoppe Soiree x
Latest Galleries
-
Human ancestor “Little Foot” on display
-
Supermoon over West Michigan
-
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot – Nov. 23, 2017
-
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot – Nov. 23, 2017
-
Fire guts garage in Walker
-
SS Edmund Fitzgerald: From inception to sinking
-
Face transplant recipient meets donor’s family
-
Allegan County police chase and crash
-
Deadly Montcalm County buggy crash
-
Women, dogs rescued from sea
>>App users: See the photos