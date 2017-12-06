Radiothon raises money for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our community is blessed to be the home of a world class children’s hospital like Helen DeVos, and this week you can support the programs that help the kids that need it most. Here to talk about the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Radiothon are Richard Kessler, CEO of Kesslers Diamonds and Russell Hoekstra, Manager of Child Life Services.

This year marks the 18th annual Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Radiothon. The two day event, which runs tomorrow December 7 and Friday December 8th, is three events rolled into one. That’s because this year 3 radio stations will be doing 3 separate broadcasts The Christmas Station Star 105.7, B-93.7, and The Moose 107MUS Muskegon.

Many local businesses support the radiothon in a variety of ways. One of these businesses supporting the radiothon is Kesslers Diamonds.

Kesslers Diamonds is taking part and encouraging people to give and providing some incentive. If you to make a commitment over 12 month, just $15 dollars you get a special pendant. If you donate a larger amount $1000 or more they’re calling that the Kesslers Diamond Club and giving you a $500 splurge card to Kesslers Diamonds.

Also if you’re in the neighborhood feel free to stop in a visit the event, which takes place in the Balk Cafe of the Children’s Hospital. Local artist Bish and Bash will be there selling handcrafted holiday ornaments with all proceeds going to support the Children’s Hospital as well.

