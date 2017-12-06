Sales agency taking over old Klingman’s building

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A sales and marketing agency is moving in to the Wyoming building that used to house Rogers Department Store and Klingman’s Furniture, planning to add about 100 jobs there.

Advantage Sales & Marketing is consolidating operations from four metro Grand Rapids locations to its new facility on 28th Street west of Clyde Park Avenue, the company and West Michigan economic development agency The Right Place, Inc. announced Wednesday. The $4.3 million investment will also create 100 jobs.

West Michigan beat out Wisconsin, where Advantage Sales & Marketing also has offices, for the consolidated facility.

“We consider this a double win for the region,” Eric Icard, The Right Place’s senior business development manager, said in a statement. “Not only were we able to retain hundreds of jobs in West Michigan, we will also gain over 100 new jobs as a result.”

The company was awarded a $550,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Agency’s Michigan Business Development Program.

