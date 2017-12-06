Woman who volunteered for Conyers alleges sexual harassment

DETROIT (AP) — A woman who worked as a volunteer for John Conyers says she was sexually harassed by the former Democratic congressman.

Lisa Bloom, an attorney representing several women who have accused Conyers of sexual misconduct, posted an affidavit from Delores Lyons on Twitter Tuesday, after Conyers announced his resignation.

Here is another woman stepping forward to document her sexual harassment claims against John Conyers, who still denies sexually harassing anyone.

Conyers said he wasn't getting due process but he knew our witnesses were prepared to testify before the Ethics Committee. pic.twitter.com/v7m6TlQCLv — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) December 5, 2017

Lyons tells WXYZ-TV that on one occasion Conyers put her hand in his lap while she was driving. She says he touched her inappropriately two other times while she was a volunteer between 2010 and 2014.

Conyers and his attorney, Arnold Reed, have steadfastly denied other harassment allegations. Reed also dismissed Lyons’ allegations, telling The Detroit News that Bloom “engages in tomfoolery” and that the allegations must be examined “through a suspect eye.”

