Young Kent Co. killer marks 21st birthday as free man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County man who killed his mother’s boyfriend when he was 13 years old is a free man.

Keishawn Mann marked his 21st birthday Wednesday with one final review hearing, at which the judge ruled he was ready to be released.

Mann pleaded guilty to killing 35-year-old Jermelle Stokes, who was dating his mother at the time of the February 2010 shooting.

The defense argued that Stokes abused Mann and his mom, which fueled the deadly shooting at the family’s Kentwood home. However Stokes’ loved ones have long refuted that notion.

In a June hearing, Mann’s counselors at Muskegon River Youth Home described him as a strong leader who had since transitioned to working in the youth home facility’s kitchen while taking online courses at Mid Michigan Community College.

Mann’s counselors said he was also remorseful. He wrote apology letters to the victim’s family and invited them to have a face-to-face conversation when they are ready.

Mann’s mother was in court for Wednesday’s final hearing. However, Mann wasn’t released into anyone’s custody because he is now a legal adult.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told 24 Hour News 8 Mann successfully completed his rehabilitation program and is expected to do well.

