8th Ave. near Hudsonville reopens after 8 crashes

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have reopened 8th Avenue in Ottawa County after eight crashes Thursday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue and Greenly Street in Jamestown Township, near Hudsonville.

No injuries were reported in any of the crashes.

For more than an hour, 8th Avenue was closed between Greenly and Riley streets while crews worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

Dispatchers first told 24 Hour News 8 that it was an eight-vehicle crash, but later clarified it was eight separate crashes and slide offs on 8th Avenue.

