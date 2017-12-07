Armed robbery near GR school forces lockdown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids elementary school is on a precautionary lockdown after an armed robbery victim ran into the building.

An armed robbery occurred around 9:55 a.m. on the street near College Avenue and Griggs Street near Dickinson Elementary School. Police said the victim of the robbery entered the building after the incident, which caused a precautionary lockdown.

Nobody was injured in the robbery and details on what was taken weren’t immediately available.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest information.

