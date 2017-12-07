Authorities: 119 traffic incidents in Ottawa Co. on snowy roads

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff deputies have been traveling all over the county responding to crashes after West Michigan’s first significant snowfall of the season.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release it has responded to 119 calls for traffic incidents involving vehicles sliding off the road, property damage and injury crashes.

As of 1:25 p.m. Thursday, there have been 75 property damage crashes, 11 injury crashes and 33 reports of vehicles sliding off the road, authorities said.

Despite the high volume of crashes, authorities said there were no life-threatening injuries as of noon on Thursday.

Due to the frequency of incidents, authorities are reminding drivers to slow down and drive carefully in the snowy conditions.

