MSP: 32-vehicle pileup shuts down WB I-94 near Paw Paw

MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police expect a stretch of westbound I-94 to remain closed until about noon Thursday after a 32-vehicle crash near Paw Paw.

Troopers say the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday on westbound I-94 at exit 66 for Mattawan.

Dispatchers tell 24 Hour News 8 the Jaws of Life were called in to help free people from the wreckage. MSP say several people suffered minor injuries, but none are considered life-threatening.

Drivers should avoid the area.

State police are urging drivers to be extra cautious as the first significant snow blankets West Michigan. Drivers should slow down and allow extra space between their vehicle and other vehicles.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates on woodtv.com as they become available.

