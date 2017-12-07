Drive announce new head coach Ryan Krueger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Drive will officially have a new head coach for its game against Raptors 905 Friday.

The team announced Thursday that Ryan Krueger will take over head coaching duties on a full0time basis after being the interim head coach over the team’s last three games.

Krueger said his new role won’t change much for him.

“Not a whole lot (changes), there’s a lot that goes into coaching,” he said. “We watch a lot of film and spend a lot of time planning for practice. We’re out here, guys do extra work after, we spend time in the gym at night and then we’re watching opponent film at night, so not a lot changes from my perspective.

This is Krueger’s first opportunity to be a head coach in his 18-year career.

“I think I’m figuring out my coaching style,” he said. “This is a great opportunity but it’s a work in progress, I want to be active and engaged with the guys. I want to be a great teacher. I want them to really understand what we’re talking about and make sure we’re on the same page.”

Previous head coach Rob Werdann left his role as the team’s head coach due to a family matter and will transition back to his previous position with the Detroit Pistons as a pro scout. Werdann was in his first season as head coach of the Drive.

Krueger has been with the team as an assistant coach for the last three seasons and was an assistant coach at Lehigh University for five years.

