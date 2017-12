GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids native will be making his debut for the Harlem Globetrotters in Florida Thursday night.

Porter Maberry will make his debut for the team with a reputation as a high flyer dunker after building a reputation on the dunking circuit.

The 5-foot-5 guard took an nontraditional route to the Globetrotters, as he made his reputation after dunking over former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal to win a $100,000 grand prize from the TV show “Dunk Kings.”

