Insurance institute ranks vehicle safety





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For those considering buying a new car in the new year, a new report lays out how each make ranks when it comes to safety.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released the list Thursday. The institute’s Top Safety Pick+ winners include small cars, midsize cars, large luxury cars and midsize SUVs.

There were no winners among minivans, pickup trucks or minicars in the institute’s very highest award.

In the small car division, two Kias, the Forte and Soul, and two Subarus, the WRX and the Impreza, won the institute’s highest safety rating.

For midsize cars, Subaru again got mentions with the Legacy and Outback, as did the Toyota Camry.

The large luxury car safety winners include cars from BMW, Genesis, Lincoln and Mercedes-Benz.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC was the only vehicle grabbing the top safety ranking in the midsize luxury SUV category.

Requirements for the awards became stricter this year, now demanding good-rated headlights and good or acceptable passenger-side protection in front-end crashes. How well a vehicle scored in a passenger-side crash test was also factored in.

“Most drivers when they buy a car, they think their passenger is going to be protected as well as they are, and so our new test is to try to achieve that,” Insurance Institute for Highway Safety President Adrian Lund said.

The awarded vehicles went through a number of crash tests to show they can protect occupants in front-, side-, rollover and rear-impact collisions, as well as tests of their emergency braking systems.

