Let Foot Solutions help you feel better

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With winter weather upon us and the bustling business of the holiday shopping season, we are spending a lot more time on our feet! If you, or someone you love, is having pain in the feet, knees, hips, or back, wearing the right kind of footwear can help ease the discomfort. In the video above, Terri found some stylish options for maximum comfort at Foot Solutions!

You could call Foot Solutions a ‘foot-health; store that operates and looks like a regular shoe store. The team will spend time analyzing your feet and how you walk, and give recommendations about what you should be wearing on your feet. Foot Solutions has tons of styles from boots and dress shoes to sandals and even supportive slippers.

Foot Solutions is offering a special deal! If you tell them eightWest sent you, you’ll get $10 off a pair of shoes before the end of the month. Purchase a $100 or more gift certificate for your family or friend and receive a $20 gift card for yourself

Foot Solutions

6750 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

616-698-7200

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

