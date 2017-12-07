MSP investigating shootings on I-96, I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Detroit are searching for suspects after two vehicles were hit by gunfire on Interstate 94 and Interstate 96.
Michigan State Police were called to the first shooting on eastbound I-94 near Conner Street around 3 a.m. Thursday. Officers tell our Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV that a 42-year-old driver was shot in the leg and went to a nearby gas station for help.
The victim was treated at a hospital and has since been released, according to WDIV.
MSP say they found at least two bullet holes in the man’s vehicle and a shell casing on I-94.
Police say a second vehicle was hit by a bullet while traveling on westbound I-96 near Davison Street between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The driver was not injured.
Investigators shut down westbound I-96 at Joy Road until about 6 a.m. to investigate. Westbound I-94 at Conner Street reopened around 8 a.m.
MSP say the two shootings currently appear to be unrelated.