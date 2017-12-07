Nassar accusers call for independent investigation

Listen to Larry Nassar’s accusers live here on woodtv.com.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney was among those who attended Larry Nassar’s federal sentencing in Grand Rapids Thursday.

She’s now joining the call for an independent investigation into the leadership of Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee to determine how the Nassar scandal happened and continued.

Some of the more than 140 women and girls who have accused Nassar of sexually assaulting them plan to speak following his sentencing on child pornography charges.

The court previously ordered that victim impact statements would not be read out loud during Nassar’s sentencing, but could be shared afterward.

Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney released her statement shortly before Nassar’s hearing.

>>PDF: Maroney’s full victim impact statement

Former Michigan gymnast Rachael Denhollander, who filed the first criminal complaint against Nassar, is expected to speak following his sentencing. Attorneys say USA National Team gymnast Jeanett Antolin and former MSU softball player Tiffany Thomas Lopez will also speak about Nassar, along with other accusers who have never done so publicly.

Nassar previously pleaded guilty to ten counts of criminal sexual conduct involving girls and women in Michigan’s Eaton and Ingham counties. He is expected to be sentenced in that case in January.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

