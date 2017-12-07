Next round of winter weather arrives Friday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Alberta clipper will bring West Michigan another good round of snow starting late Friday night.

That clipper will bring down another shot of cold air and lake-effect snow could be heavy right along the lakeshore.

The bulk of the snow from the clipper system falls late Friday night and early Saturday before 9 a.m.

>>Radar

A single or a few bands of heavy lake-effect snow will develop over Lake Michigan or near the shoreline and dump a lot of snow mainly in northwest Indiana and Berrien County, but that band could also hit West Michigan’s shoreline.

Another clipper system and lake effect snow is likely for late Monday and Tuesday of next week.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

