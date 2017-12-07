Next round of winter weather arrives Friday night

Ottawa County, snowy roads
Snowy roads in Ottawa County on Dec. 7, 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Alberta clipper will bring West Michigan another good round of snow starting late Friday night.

That clipper will bring down another shot of cold air and lake-effect snow could be heavy right along the lakeshore.

Map: The clipper will be over Michigan early Saturday morning. A clipper is a low pressure (storm) system, generally of Canadian origin. They are usually quick moving, cold and fairly dry.

The bulk of the snow from the clipper system falls late Friday night and early Saturday before 9 a.m.

Map: Snowfall from Saturday’s clipper system will provide a widespread two to four inches followed by much heavier snow right along the lake shore later in the day Saturday.

A single or a few bands of heavy lake-effect snow will develop over Lake Michigan or near the shoreline and dump a lot of snow mainly in northwest Indiana and Berrien County, but that band could also hit West Michigan’s shoreline.

Map: A dominant lake effect snow band will set up near the lakeshore Saturday.

Another clipper system and lake effect snow is likely for late Monday and Tuesday of next week.

