HONOLULU (AP) — Survivors gathered at the site of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Thursday to remember fellow servicemen killed in the early morning raid 76 years ago.
A moment of silence marked the time the attack began.
>>Photos: 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor
Pearl Harbor attack
Pearl Harbor attack x
Latest Galleries
-
Pearl Harbor attack
-
Human ancestor “Little Foot” on display
-
Supermoon over West Michigan
-
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot – Nov. 23, 2017
-
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot – Nov. 23, 2017
-
Fire guts garage in Walker
-
SS Edmund Fitzgerald: From inception to sinking
-
Face transplant recipient meets donor’s family
-
Allegan County police chase and crash
-
Deadly Montcalm County buggy crash
More than 2,300 servicemen were killed in the assault carried out by Japanese airplanes. Nearly half were on the USS Arizona battleship, which exploded and sank after being bombed.