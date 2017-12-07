Photos: 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor

Three U.S. battleships are hit from the air during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. (AP Photo)

HONOLULU (AP) — Survivors gathered at the site of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Thursday to remember fellow servicemen killed in the early morning raid 76 years ago.

A moment of silence marked the time the attack began.

More than 2,300 servicemen were killed in the assault carried out by Japanese airplanes. Nearly half were on the USS Arizona battleship, which exploded and sank after being bombed.