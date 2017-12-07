HONOLULU (AP) — Survivors gathered at the site of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Thursday to remember fellow servicemen killed in the early morning raid 76 years ago.

A moment of silence marked the time the attack began.

>>Photos: 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor

Pearl Harbor attack View as list View as gallery Open Gallery In this May 24, 1943 photo, the capsized battleship USS Oklahoma is lifted out of the water at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii (AP Photo) In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, burning oil from shattered fuel tanks turn parts of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, into a sea of flame, Dec. 7, 1941. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy) In this Dec. 7, 1941 photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen at right as the battleship USS West Virginia, center, begins to sink after suffering heavy damage, while the USS Maryland, left, is still afloat in Pearl Harbor, Oahu, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy via AP) Three U.S. battleships are hit from the air during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. (AP Photo) Believed to be the first bomb dropped on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in the sneak-attack on Dec. 7, 1941, this picture was found torn to pieces at Yokusuka Base by photographer's mate 2/C Martin J. Shemanski of Plymouth, Pa. (AP Photo) A small boat rescues a USS West Virginia crew member from the water after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941 during World War II. Two men can be seen on the superstructure, upper center. The mast of the USS Tennessee is beyond the burning West Virginia. (AP Photo) Members of the Hearns Volunteer National Defense Corps spell the slogan "Remember Pearl Harbor" at a rally held on 14th St. between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City, Dec. 27, 1941. (AP Photo)

More than 2,300 servicemen were killed in the assault carried out by Japanese airplanes. Nearly half were on the USS Arizona battleship, which exploded and sank after being bombed.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

