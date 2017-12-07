Police investigating suspicious fires in Calhoun Co.

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Emmett Township police are investigating two suspicious fires that occurred about two miles apart.

The fires were reported at 10:25 a.m. in the first block of Debra Drive in Oak Forest Trailer Park and 12:03 p.m. at an abandoned house in the 900 block of East Michigan Avenue on Thursday.

Both buildings were abandoned and were deemed as total losses, police said.

There were no injuries resulting from either incident.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269.968.9303 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

