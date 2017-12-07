Silent Observer honors community heroes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, Silent Observer honored some of its heroes, community members who have gone above and behind to help crack down on crime in West Michigan.

The organization recognized the community heroes at a special luncheon emceed by 24 Hour News 8 anchor Susan Shaw at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids.

Three citizens and a law enforcement official were honored:

Walker Police Department Sgt. Andy Veen received the Law Enforcement Bridge Builder Award for implementing an active-shooter training program for residents and business professionals that focuses on self-survival in the event of potential mass casualty incident.

The winner of the Building Stronger Neighborhoods Award was Sam Evans from the Alger Heights Neighborhood Association for his dedicated service to safety in that community.

The winner of the Making A Difference Community Award was Marie Cimochowicz from John Ball Area Neighbors.

The Silent Observer Volunteer of the Year Award was given to Mike Lamb for his countless hours of service to the organization.

Also recognized at the luncheon were the sponsors that donate to keep Silent Observer operating.

The organization, now in its 45th year, offers a way for people to provide anonymous tips to help solve crimes.

Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky (left) and Kent County Sheriff Lawrence Stelma announced the winner of the Law Enforcement Bridge Builder Award at the Dec. 7, 2017 Silent Observer Community Heroes luncheon at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids. Kent County Sheriff Lawrence Stelma speaks at the Dec. 7, 2017 Silent Observer Community Heroes luncheon at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids. Explorer Post 1871 shows off a $10,000 donation at the Dec. 7, 2017 Silent Observer Community Heroes luncheon at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids police officers, including Chief David Rahinsky (far right), at the Dec. 7, 2017 Silent Observer Community Heroes luncheon at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids.

