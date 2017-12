GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Uber is launching its food delivery service in Grand Rapids Thursday.

The ride-hailing company announced that people in the Grand Rapids area can now download the Uber Eats app or head to UberEats.com.

The free app will offer food delivery seven days a week from more than 40 restaurants, including Wealthy Street Bakery and Slows Bar-B-Q.

To celebrate the launch, Uber is giving new users who enter the promo code “MICHIGANEATS” two free deliveries through Dec. 21.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit