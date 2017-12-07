Windstorm brings unusual visitor to MI home

DEWITT, Mich. (WOOD) — The windstorm that preceded West Michigan’s first significant snow event of the season also brought an unusual visitor to a home in Dewitt.

Lisa Borodychuk tells 24 Hour News 8 that the strong winds that caused thousands of power outages in West Michigan also punched a hole in her screened-in porch, giving an owl the perfect place to seek refuge.

Borodychuk found the owl perched on her patio furniture. She said her family enjoyed the bird’s visit all day Wednesday before it left when darkness fell.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

