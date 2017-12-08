Ana Carrillo timeline: Texts and missing security footage

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Newly released court documents provide a detailed timeline of the death of Wyoming mother Ana Carrillo and give insight on why the murder suspect’s family members were charged with lying to police.

Andrew Hudson is considering a plea agreement offered by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office in the murder of Carrillo, the 35-year-old mother of his three kids.

Carrillo’s remains were found on Hudson’s mother’s property in Grand Rapids Township on Nov. 9.

According to notes taken by investigators, Carrillo’s family told police she and Hudson had argued at his home a few days before she went missing on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 3. After the argument, her iPhone was missing. She was borrowing someone else’s phone to stay in touch with Hudson.

Carrillo’s roommate testified Carrillo vanished after she said she was going to Hudson’s house to pick up their kids.

THE NIGHT BEFORE

Court documents now show Hudson texted Carrillo Saturday night around 10 p.m. to confirm she would be by in the morning to get the kids.

Investigators later discovered their children weren’t at Hudson’s home Sunday morning. Instead, they stayed the night at the home of his mother, Nancy DeCamp.

It’s not clear exactly what time Hudson dropped them off there, so it’s also not clear whether he still had the kids when he texted Carrillo that night.

THE MORNING OF

At 8:01 a.m. Sept. 3, court documents show, Carrillo texted Hudson saying she would be heading to his house soon.

The documents also show before she left, her roommate heard her arguing on the phone with Hudson.

The next communication came at 9:30 a.m. when Hudson texted the phone Carrillo had been borrowing to say he was no longer waiting for her, as if she had never showed up.

Investigators later found blood evidence on Hudson’s truck and in his home — including spatter and smears that a crime scene technician indicated someone had tried to clean the blood up. Carrillo’s death certificate states she died Sept. 3 at Hudson’s Wyoming home.

THE HOURS AFTER

The documents go on to detail a visit Hudson and DeCamp made to Carrillo’s mom around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 3. They apparently discussed Carrillo’s parenting skills and threatened to involve Children’s Protective Services to potentially remove their kids from her care.

Carrillo’s roommate reported her missing around 9 p.m. Sept. 3. Some time after, investigators used GPS technology to locate the car Carrillo had been driving about a mile from Hudson’s home. It was unlocked and the keys were still inside.

Once police found out Carrillo was supposed to go pick up her kids, they began questioning Hudson. During their interview with him, they discovered he had a security camera on his property.

The court records show Hudson told investigators he already gave the memory cards for the camera to his dad Lyle Hudson. His father eventually turned over two memory cards, but investigators found neither were in the camera the morning Carrillo went missing.

Investigators used forensic evidence from the camera to show there was a third memory card that was in the camera during the time Carrillo was supposed to be at the house.

Court records say that Lyle Hudson ultimately admitted he reviewed the footage on that third card, but claimed there was nothing significant. Unfortunately, police never recovered it to see for themselves.

Lyle Hudson was ultimately charged with perjury, as were his longtime girlfriend and DeCamp.

