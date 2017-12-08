Blood drive honors patient battling sepsis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is fighting for his life in a Grand Rapids hospital after coming down with sepsis.

Doctors at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital have removed both of Dale Kompik’s legs and one of his lungs in an effort to save his life. Still, a hospital spokesperson told 24 Hour News 8 that Kompik, 31, was in critical condition Friday.

His story has received national attention, with People magazine covering it.

Kompik checked himself into a Grand Rapids hospital last month after having trouble breathing and reporting back pain. The diagnosis: sepsis triggered by a case of pneumonia. Doctors told Kompik he needed immediate surgery.

At one point, doctors told his family he had only days to live.

Kompik is still alive, thanks in part to several blood transfusions. On Friday, his family hosted a blood drive at the same hospital where he’s fighting for his life.

“Blood is not something that we can manufacture,” Amy Rotter, community relations coordinator for Michigan Blood, said. “Anybody who’s in the hospital and is in need of a blood transfusion is relying on volunteer blood donors to come out and donate blood.”

People donating Friday could sign donor cards to let the Kompik family know they’re donating in honor of Kompik.

Though Rotter said Kompik has received multiple blood transfusions, she couldn’t say how many units of blood he’s received.

“There’s not one set number for each transfusion,” Rotter said. “So, depending on the condition, what the transfusion is for, depends on how much blood they receive as well as what blood components they receive.”

Friday wasn’t the only day Michigan Blood is hosting a blood drive in honor of Kompik. Rotter said people can go to the main donation center at 1036 Fuller Ave. NE in Grand Rapids to donate and sign a card to honor Kompik.

