Possible witness to deadly hit-and-run comes forward

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — After releasing a photo in hopes of cracking a deadly Thanksgiving hit-and run case near Muskegon, authorities say the possible witness has come forward.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says Betty Jean Wolovlek, 82, was hit by a red Ford F-150 pickup at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 in the parking lot of E&A Grocery. The store is located at the corner of E. Apple Ave. and S. Wolf Lake Road in Egelston Township, east of Muskegon.

Wolovlek was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Friday, the sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of a woman who was walking out of the store around the time of the incident. Investigators were hopeful she may have noticed something that will lead them to the hit-and-run driver.

The possible witness contacted the sheriff’s office a short time after the photo was released to the public Friday.

