DTE Energy gives back in a big way this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – DTE Energy employee volunteers are making the season merry and bright by delivering more than 5,000 meals in Grand Rapids and Muskegon this holiday.

We had Abraham Garcia, supervisor for DTE Energy, in studio to tell us more.

On Dec. 20 and Dec. 21, nearly 100 of those employees will be participating in their eighth annual holiday Meals on Wheels program in partnership with AgeWell Services of West Michigan, and the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan.

DTE volunteers will pack, serve and deliver more than 5,000 meals across Muskegon and Grand Rapids communities. In total across Michigan, they’ll provide more than 22,000 meals for vulnerable citizens and homebound seniors.

