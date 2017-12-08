Crews search abandoned warehouse near Kzoo after fire

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching after a fire broke out at an abandoned warehouse near Kalamazoo where homeless people are known to stay.

The blaze started around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the abandoned building near the intersection of Mosel Avenue and Pitcher Street in Kalamazoo Township. When fire crews arrived on scene, flames and smoke were seen coming from the second floor of the building.

Kalamazoo Township Fire Marshal Todd Kowalski said the warehouse is known to be frequented by around 60 homeless people. Temperatures were around 20 degrees in Kalamazoo Thursday night.

After searching a portion of the building, fire crews didn’t found any bodies. But part of the building is too structurally unsound for crews to safely search, Kowalski said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

