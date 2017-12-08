Fire destroys White Cloud public works building





WHITE COULD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in White Cloud are investigating after a fire destroyed a city-owned building early Friday morning.

It happened before 1 a.m. at the White Cloud Department of Public Works building near the intersection of Pine Hill and Benson streets.

City Manager Lora Kalkofen told 24 Hour News 8 that residents heard two explosions before the blaze destroyed the building and most of the equipment inside.

Most of the city’s road repair and snow equipment, maintenance supplies and pickup trucks were destroyed in the fire. Expect for a snow plow truck which was out of the building for repairs, the city manager said.

It’s unknown what sparked the fire, but Kalkofen said it may have started in the back of the building.

No one was inside the building or hurt in the fire.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

