ICE arrests 27 in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal immigration officials arrested 27 people in a recent four-day sweep in West Michigan.

The operation people who U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement described as “public safety threats,” the agency said in a Friday release. All of the people arrested are immigrants who are wanted for a crime, had come back to the U.S. after being deported previously or otherwise violated immigration policy.

The people arrested included 25 men and two women from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras or the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Five have previously been deported and may now face federal prosecution. Twenty-one have previous criminal convictions for assault on a law enforcement officer, larceny, assault, drunken driving, indecent exposure and fraud, among other things, ICE said.

ICE said those who aren’t facing charges are expected to be deported.

