Jury: Teen driver who crashed, killing 2, guilty of murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The teenage driver who tried to escape police, causing the fiery crash that killed his 15-year cousin and a Calvin College student, is heading to prison.

A jury Friday convicted 17-year-old Alex Torrez on all 10 charges he faced in connection to the March 11 police chase and crash, including two counts of second-degree murder.

Michigan State Police say Torrez, who was 16 at the time and didn’t have a driver’s license, didn’t stop when a trooper tried to pull him over for speeding on US-131. The chase ended when Torrez ran a red light at 52nd Street and Broadmoor Avenue and slammed into Tara Oskam’s car.

Oskam was heading back to Calvin College from a church euchre tournament and talking to her roommate on the phone when the crash happened. She died in the crash, along with Torrez’s passenger, David Torrez.

During the three days of testimony, jurors in the Torrez trial heard countless officers and first-responders describe the crash as the worst they’ve seen. The impact ripped one of the vehicles in half.

Jurors also viewed surveillance video of the fiery crash taken from a nearby Speedway gas station. A photo showed a partially crushed Budweiser beer can inside the Chrysler 300 Torrez was driving.

Torrez’s lawyer tells 24 Hour News 8 his client faces 18 to 31 years in prison on the murder charges.

