KCAS Pets of the Week: Gunther and Bandit





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a dog to warm your heart this cold winter season, look no further than this week’s pets of the week.

First, meet Gunther. He’s a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who is looking for an active owner to keep up with him. Gunther is energetic and fun pup who will bring plenty of love to any home lucky enough to have him.

Next is Bandit. He’s 8 years old and would fit in with any household, since he likes everyone he meets. Bandit loves car rides, walks and dressing up a bit. Shelter workers say he might make a good running partner, since he likes to walk at a faster pace.

For more information about Gunther, Bandit or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

