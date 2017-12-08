Meet Oaks of Rockford’s first resident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There comes a time in the life cycle of our family, where the kids are grown up and move away and the homes that we raised our families in no longer suit our current or future needs.

But, active folks in their 50’s and 60’s may not be ready for a traditional “senior” living community. Today we have Brian Fannon in studio to tell us about Oaks of Rockford and he’s brought with them their first resident – Anna Truman.

Anna sold the condo she was living in, bought one of the models at Oaks of Rockford and loves her home and new community.

Living with your peers in a premier 55 and older community has many advantages. The organized activities help foster relationships between residents, which leads to a feeling of security while at home. It’s a beautiful neighborhood with brand new homes, a community building with activities that can use for private parties, as well as a design center and sales office right on site.

Oaks of Rockford is a resort community that provides a rejuvenating and engaged lifestyle in affordable luxury. Homes range from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet with a two-car attached garage and beautiful covered porches. Residents have access to more than 40 acres of outdoor recreational space, and a spectacular 5,500 square foot clubhouse complete with a full kitchen, party room, and state-of-the-art fitness facility.

All homes are ranch style homes that offer low maintenance condo living with more privacy and more outdoor space. Lawn maintenance is included and each home comes with a seven year warranty. Residents can move into a beautifully decorated home or pick their own finishes in the design center. Homes can be custom designed with amenities like stainless steel appliances, spacious family rooms, wood burning fireplaces, and whirlpool baths.

It’s a way to downsize your home and maximize your lifestyle.

Move in ready models – treat yourself to a new home this holiday season. Order now for 2018.

Phase 1 and 2 fully occupied – phase 3 choice lots still available but going fast.

Open House:

Oaks of Rockford Open House

Tomorrow, 10am-1pm(Saturday)

11640 Townsquare Boulevard – Rockford

oaksofrockford.com

844.602.9667

