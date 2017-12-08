MSP searching for missing, possibly endangered woman

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing Saginaw area woman who may be in West Michigan.

Relatives of 71-year-old Fannie Diggs tell police they last saw her at her Buena Vista Township home on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Police said the last sighting of Diggs was during a traffic stop in Cassopolis on Sunday, Dec. 3. She was driving her Burgundy 1996 Chevrolet Silverado at the time.

Police say Diggs has no known ties to the Cassopolis area but likes to visit casinos.

Authorities say Diggs is considered endangered because she has a history of refusing to take medications for mental illness, according to relatives. Police say she has disappeared like this in the past; one time she was discovered in Bowling Green, Indiana.

Diggs is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. Police say she is black with gray hair and brown eyes. Her vehicle has a Michigan license plate of 4376F9.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call 911 or Buena Vista Township police at 989.753.7793.

