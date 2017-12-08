Photos: 2017 Salvation Army Angel Tree party

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Art Van hosted a night of holiday joy at its 28th Street store for The Salvation Army Angel Tree campaign.
The Dec. 7 celebration was put on for families in the community and included gifts, a meal, holiday treats and a visit with Santa.
>>Photos: Salvation Army Angel Tree Party 2017
Salvation Army Angel Tree Party 2017
Salvation Army Angel Tree Party 2017 x
