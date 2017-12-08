Struggling Griffins fall to IceHogs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins’ slump continued Friday with a loss to the Rockford (Illinois) IceHogs.
The IceHogs beat the Griffins 4-1 at Van Andel Arena. The Griffins have now lost six of their last seven.
==Watch game highlights above.==
They played without Tyler Bertuzzi, who was recalled to the Detroit Red Wings.
The Griffins meet the IceHogs again Saturday in Rockford.
Griffins vs. IceHogs: Dec. 8, 2017
Griffins vs. IceHogs: Dec. 8, 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Pearl Harbor attack
-
Human ancestor “Little Foot” on display
-
Supermoon over West Michigan
-
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot – Nov. 23, 2017
-
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot – Nov. 23, 2017
-
Fire guts garage in Walker
-
SS Edmund Fitzgerald: From inception to sinking
-
Face transplant recipient meets donor’s family
-
Allegan County police chase and crash
-
Deadly Montcalm County buggy crash
>>App users: Photos from Friday’s game
—–
Online: