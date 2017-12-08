Struggling Griffins fall to IceHogs

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
Grand Rapids Griffins, Rockford IceHogs
The second period of the Grand Rapids Griffins' matchup against the Rockford (Illinois) IceHogs at Van Andel Arena on Dec. 8, 2017. (David DeKorne/WOOD TV8)


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins’ slump continued Friday with a loss to the Rockford (Illinois) IceHogs.

The IceHogs beat the Griffins 4-1 at Van Andel Arena. The Griffins have now lost six of their last seven.

==Watch game highlights above.==

They played without Tyler Bertuzzi, who was recalled to the Detroit Red Wings.

The Griffins meet the IceHogs again Saturday in Rockford.

Griffins vs. IceHogs: Dec. 8, 2017

>>App users: Photos from Friday’s game

—–

Online:

Grand Rapids Griffins

Related Posts