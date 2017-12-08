Suspected ‘super drunk’ driver crashes into Kzoo house

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a house in Kalamazoo Thursday night.

It happened around shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Mill Street and Stockbridge Avenue, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

A witness told police the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Mill Street when he didn’t stop at the T-intersection. The vehicle crashed into the front porch of a nearby house, the release said.

The driver, a 51-year-old Pennsylvania man, was able to get out of the heavily-damaged vehicle on his own. He was later arrested for alleged “super drunk” driving — which means having a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or higher.

The front porch of the house was heavily damaged, but no one inside was injured, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

