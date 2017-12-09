Belding Party Store robbed at gunpoint; suspect at large

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — Belding police are searching for the man they say robbed a party store at gunpoint Friday evening.

It happened at 7:08 p.m. at the Belding Party Store, located at 304 N Bridge Street.

Police say the suspect entered the store, armed with a handgun, and demanded cash. He then ran off with an undetermined amount of money. The employees in the store were not injured, police say.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5 foot 8 and 5 foot 10 inches tall with a medium build. Police say he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and wearing a bandanna over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Belding Police Department at 616.794.1900, extension 226.

