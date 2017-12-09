Muskegon QB announces commitment to MSU

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon quarterback La’Darius Jefferson has decided where he will be playing football at the next level.

Jefferson announced his commitment to Michigan State on Saturday in a tweet.

1 0 0 % C O M M I T E D ⚪️ ❎ ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/kcKlEAWmWY — L A ‘ D A R I U S J E F F E R S O N (@LaDariusJ2) December 9, 2017

“I’m very very blessed and ready to begin my quest on this great long journey at the next level,” he said in the tweet.

The standout quarterback has enjoyed a stellar season, winning a Division 3 state championship and earning Player of the Year honors from the Associated Press and Michigan’s State Champs Sports Network.

Jefferson also had interest from Indiana and previously committed to the University of Central Florida before reopening his recruitment.

