Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Calhoun Co.

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect that robbed an Emmett Township business Saturday.

It happened around 9:24 a.m. Saturday at the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store located at 6431 B Dr. N near Battle Creek, police said.

Police said two employees reported a man wearing a ski mask and carrying a handgun entered the store, demanded money and fired a shot into the ceiling. The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Michigan State and Battle Creek police attempted to track the suspect with two tracking dogs, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269.968.9303 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

