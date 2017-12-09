Police: Suspect arrested after armed robbery in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a suspect was arrested for allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint early Saturday.

The robbery happened at 12:27 a.m. in the 800 block of Sherman Street.

Police say the victim was leaving a home on that street and was approached by the suspect, who was armed with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

A K-9 unit was able to track down a 27-year-old man, who was arrested for the robbery, police say.

Police say the victim was not injured in the robbery.

