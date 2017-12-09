Highway reopened after rollover crash in Ottawa Co.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — One side of a highway was closed in Ottawa County after a rollover crash Saturday evening.

Northbound US-31 was closed near Lakewood Boulevard while first responders cleared the scene of a rollover crash.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

The crash happened at 6:36 p.m. on US-31, police said.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the incident. Details on what caused the crash or the status of those involved were not immediately available.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

