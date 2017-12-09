W. MI native Ginger Zee returns for book signing

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens gathered at Woodland Mall in Kentwood Saturday to attend a book signing by former Storm Team 8 meteorologist and Rockford Native Ginger Zee.

Zee was in West Michigan to promote her new book, “Natural Disaster.”

In the book, she details her battle with depression and her decision to check herself into a mental health facility just 10 days before starting a job at ABC in 2011.

Zee is currently the chief meteorologist at ABC News after beginning her career at WGRD-FM in Grand Rapids. She went on to hold on-air positions as a meteorologist for WEYI-TV in Flint, WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, and WMAQ-TV in Chicago.

