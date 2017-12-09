Wins For Warriors gives veteran families holiday cheer

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — For many, the holidays are a time to gather with loved ones, celebrating and enjoying quality time with those you love.

Around 50 families gathered Saturday at Fifth Third Ballpark for an event hosted by the Wins For Warriors Foundation. The idea was for families to come in and make care packages for their loved ones serving in the 1st Battalion, 24th Marines currently in Afghanistan.

“Its a long, tough deployment because they are gone throughout the holidays. We’ve rounded up the families and a lot of volunteers from the community to pack care packages and send them over to Afghanistan,” Wins for Warriors CEO Christie Upton Williams said.

Wins for Warriors was started by Houston Astros pitcher and former Detroit Tiger Justin Verlander.

On Saturday, families could choose from a variety of items such as clothing, snacks and even toothpaste. These packages are intended to remind those Marines of the comforts of home, as they are far from family this holiday season.

“Anytime we can get together to help any of the service members and families, that’s what we’re here for,” volunteer Lesia Metiva said.

Two parents of a deployed Marine just want to remind their son how much they care.

“Its just knowing that he’s getting something from family, that we miss him, that he knows we miss him and are always thinking about him,” Ken and Alisia Smith said.

Two wives of Marines with the Battalion want their husbands to know how much they miss them.

“Merry Christmas, James and I love you and we miss you very much,” Emily Deitrich said.

Emily Friberg added “I love you and I miss you so much. I hope you have a good Christmas away and I can’t wait for you to come back.”

For more information on the organization, visit its website.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

