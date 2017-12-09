Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Muskegon Co.

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A female pedestrian was killed in a collision in Fruitport Township on Saturday.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Point Drive and E Pontaluna Road near Muskegon, police said.

Police are still investigating the scene and said it is unknown what caused the collision.

It is unknown at this time if drugs, alcohol or speed were a factor in the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest information.

