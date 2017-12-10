Caledonia schools surplus auction set for Tues.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Surplus items from Caledonia Community Schools will be up for auction online this week.

The auction is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Biddergy.com, the auction agency said.

The items up for auction include lots of woodworking equipment, Apple computers and other electronics, furniture, tractors, and sporting goods, among other things. The goods are already posted online, and you can check out them in person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Caledonia High School, located at 9050 Kraft Ave. SE.

If you’re the highest bidder, you can pick up your items from the high school between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone who wishes to bid but doesn’t have computer access can contact the Kalamazoo-based Biddergy at 866.260.1611.

