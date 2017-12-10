GRPD: Victim shot in hand not cooperating

Grand Rapids police investigate a shooting on Cromwell Avenue near Hall Street SE. (Dec. 10, 2017)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot in the hand in Grand Rapids Sunday evening, police say.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Cromwell Avenue SE, north of Hall Street.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet clear. The Grand Rapids Police Department said the victim and witnesses were not cooperating with investigators.

No one was in custody Sunday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.