Home invasion suspect arrested at Ionia Co. home

SEBEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia County man was arrested at his home Sunday after allegedly threatening a woman at gunpoint in neighboring Eaton County.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect broke down the door of a home in the village of Mulliken around 2:45 a.m. Sunday and held a woman at gunpoint. He also allegedly fired one shot inside the home.

The suspect then left the victim’s house and returned to his home about nine miles away in the 9000 block of Shilton Road near Knoll Road in Sebewa Township, west of Portland. When the suspect’s wife and daughter saw he was armed, they left the house, the sheriff’s office said.

Eaton and Ionia county sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers surrounded the house. The suspect eventually gave himself up and was arrested.

The 40-year-old suspect, whose name was not released Sunday, was taken to the Eaton County Jail on charges of first-degree home invasion and felonious assault. Additional charges may be filed after the county prosecutor reviews the case Monday.

Authorities did not specify Sunday whether the suspect knows the victim or if the Mulliken home was targeted at random.

